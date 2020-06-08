FITZERY, Dennis J.

Fitzery - Dennis J. Of Hamburg, NY, June 7, 2020, beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Buszka) Fitzery; loving father of Shannon Fitzery (fiance Vincent Shattuck), Corey (Becky) Fitzery, Ryan (Scott) Byrd, Christian (Lerma) Serafin and Michael (Amanda) Serafin; cherished grandpa of 12; dearest brother of Joan (late Donald) Bernardo and Steven Fitzery; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Private services will be held with the family. Dennis was a proud and decorated Vietnam Army veteran and member of Col. Weber Post #898. Dennis was also a retired bus driver with the NFTA and member of the Evans Rod and Gun Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dennis' name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY and the VA Hospital of Buffalo. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com