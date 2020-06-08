Federal prosecutor playing politics with shutdown, state lawmakers say

About two months into the pandemic, with the region debating the pros and cons of reopening, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced he was monitoring the actions of local governments and the state.

At the time, Kennedy said he was paying particular attention to houses of worship and whether Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo would allow them to reopen.

Now, two weeks later, the career prosecutor is facing criticism that he stepped over the line.

"He can only see what Trump wants him to see," said Assemblyman Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo. "Traditionally, the Department of Justice stood separate from partisan politics. This is one more instance of why people lose faith in government."

Ryan, a lawyer, said Kennedy's concern about the state's handling of houses of worship contrasts with the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision regarding restrictions in California.

In a 5-4 decision, the court rejected a church's request that it block the state's limits on attendance at religious services.

Democrats in the state delegation say Kennedy's public comments regarding New York's handling of the pandemic are the latest in a series of forays by the federal prosecutor into state issues.

In recent months, he has also questioned the Green Light Law allowing drivers licenses for undocumented immigrants and the state's likely legalization of marijuana.

"His job is to enforce federal laws, not criticize state laws," said Assemblywoman Monica P. Wallace, a Democrat from Lancaster.

Wallace, a former law clerk to U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, thinks Kennedy's public statements place him in violation of the Department of Justice's guidelines for U.S. attorneys.

Those guidelines, she said, prohibit prosecutors from commenting on state affairs, out of respect for state sovereignty.

Kennedy, when contacted about the criticism, stood by his comments.

"I do typically refrain from speaking about state or local laws," he said in a written statement. "However, where, as here, those laws expressly target federal law enforcement and purposefully obstruct and impede federal law enforcement’s ability to do their jobs, to enforce federal law, and to keep our communities and our nation safe, then I will not stand silent."

In his statement, Kennedy took aim at the Green Light law, claiming the state avoided public scrutiny of the law "by burying it in the state budget."

In a recent op-ed column in The Buffalo News, the region's chief federal prosecutor acknowledged he is watching local governments and the state with an eye toward deciding if their virus-related restrictions on liberty pass constitutional muster.

"Their powers aren't limitless and we've been monitoring things," he said in a recent interview. "There's no pandemic exceptions to the Constitution, and I think the public needs to know we're paying attention to this."

Like federal prosecutors across the country, Kennedy is acting at the direction of U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr, who in a memo last month suggested state and local governments could be taken to court if they go too far.

Barr also asked his prosecutors to remember that "the Constitution is not suspended during times of crisis."

"I find that disturbing," Wallace said of the directive. "When Bill Barr does that, he is disrespecting a department that has traditionally been an independent branch of government."

She also found Kennedy's column difficult to read and said, "there was a suggestion of nefarious conduct by the state."

In the column, the U.S. attorney took note of the increase in fatal opioid overdoses and suggested it was due to the isolation and confinement brought on by the pandemic.

Wallace said Kennedy failed to mention that significantly more people died of Covid-19 in two months than died of overdoses all of last year or the year before.

Ryan said Kennedy's column suggested that New York might be doing something improper or even illegal in adopting its restrictions. He also made reference to the prosecutor not wanting to be a "Monday morning quarterback."

"It was," Ryan said, "Monday morning quarterbacking in the extreme."