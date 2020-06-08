Dog stabbed by owner's 'jealous' girlfriend makes full recovery

Two Socks has made a full recovery from a stab wound to her neck.

And the 1½-year-old mixed-breed hound no longer fears being around strangers after enduring the wrath of her owner's jealous girlfriend.

Niagara Falls authorities say Christina Leighton was jealous because her then-boyfriend Joseph Steele spent too much time with his dog, named for her two front, furry white paws.

“I’m not gonna lie. I paid a guy to come and get rid of that dog. I hate it,” Leighton stated in the police report.

Steele, an auto mechanic, said Leighton called him at work and told him to hurry home on the afternoon of Oct. 16 because she said another dog attacked Two Socks.

“When I got home, Two Socks was on the floor bleeding and barely breathing,” he said. “I didn’t know she was stabbed at first, but when I saw the wound, I said, ‘No way that happened from another dog.’ The wound was perfectly straight from the top of her neck down to her left shoulder.”

Steele said he began investigating and found one of his collector knives covered in blood and dog fur in the kitchen. That prompted him to call the police.

Police officers said Leighton’s hands and clothes were covered in blood. She was also drinking a beer and appeared intoxicated.

Leighton, 54, has pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated cruelty to animals. Her preliminary hearing in Niagara Falls City Court is expected to be delayed because of Covid-19 restrictions.

When officers at the scene asked her what had happened, her story changed.

“Basically, in a nutshell, she was jealous of the dog because he was spending too much time with the dog,” Niagara Falls Animal Control Officer David Bowers said.

Steele told The News that he was house training Two Socks, a puppy at the time, but that he also paid attention to Leighton, who is no longer his girlfriend.

“Two Socks was really, really skittish after she was stabbed, except for me," Steele said. "When anyone would come around, she was scared. But now she’s great. She is 100 percent recovered. She walks right up to people and starts licking them.”

Nearly eight months have passed since the attack, and Steele says he remains intent on seeking justice for Two Socks.

Leighton voluntarily entered treatment after the incident, according to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

Steele said he was told the veterinarian bill for Two Socks was going to be in the thousands of dollars, but when people learned of the attack from media accounts, donations poured in.

“I don’t know how much people gave, but I only paid $395,” Steele said.

“Two Socks didn’t deserve that," Steele said of the stabbing. "Everyone who meets her says she is the best dog in the world.”