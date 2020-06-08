Academic rebound put Bills linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips on path to NFL dream

Buffalo Bills linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips emphasized the importance chasing one’s dreams when he gave a remote talk to a high school football team from South Carolina last month.

“My main message was don’t let anyone else tell you what you can’t attain,” Phillips said. “I told them that when I was younger someone would ask me: 'What do you want to be when you get older?' I’d say, ‘I want to be in the NFL.’ They’d always say, ‘OK, what’s your backup plan?’

“But if another person said they want to be president, they’d never ask them what their backup plan was,” Phillips said. “My thought was, there’s only one president every four years. So why aren’t they asking those kids what their backup plan is? Don’t let anybody tell you what you can and can’t do.”

Phillips’ dream of making it in the NFL is alive ... and he has taken care of his backup plan along the way.

The 23-year-old Detroit native spent the second half of last season, his rookie year in the NFL, on the Bills’ practice squad. He will go to training camp this summer bidding for a backup linebacker spot on the team.

Phillips speed is what caught the Bills’ attention. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds coming out of the University of Illinois. NFL teams increasingly are on the hunt for fast linebackers who can cover.

Phillips’ commitment to his education enabled him to keep his football dream going.

Coming out of Detroit’s Cass Tech High, Phillips lost his shot at a scholarship spot on the Western Michigan team because of bad grades. He sat out a year before attending Garden City Community College in Kansas.

“A year without football is the toughest thing I’ve overcome,” Phillips said from his Detroit home. “Realizing what my life would be life would be like without football, that hit me hard and made me realize what I need to do. I knew I had messed up.

“The moment I got to junior college, my switch had already flipped,” he said. “I knew I had to take care of my grades and committed to it. I realized that’s what got me here in this situation, not taking care of my grades and just focusing only on football.”

Phillips starred at Garden City, then picked Illinois over Arizona and Syracuse.

He started two years for the Illini, at weak-side linebacker as a junior and middle linebacker as a senior. He was defensive captain in 2018, making a team-high 95 tackles and four interceptions.

He made honorable mention All-Big 10 for his play on the field and Academic All-Big 10 while earning a degree in sports management.

“Del’Shawn was a terrific team leader for us, both on the field and in the locker room, which isn’t always easy when you are a transfer student,” said Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “I saw a young man work extremely hard to improve his skills, which in turn helped improve our team. His solid work in the classroom was evident with his selection as Academic All-Big Ten, and when we saw his football IQ and intelligence as a player.”

Of the academic honor, Phillips said, “It made me understand when you put your mind to something, you can accomplish it. It’s a cliché that everybody says, but it’s for real.”

Phillips had a good preseason for the Falcons last year. He made a highlight-film big hit on a Denver running back in the Hall of Fame exhibition game that got widespread attention. He suffered a high ankle sprain the preseason finale.

“I had a lot more teams contact me after my injury in preseason than I did coming out of college,” Phillips said.

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is good friends with Smith, the former Bears and Buccaneers head coach. Frazier served on Smith’s Tampa staff.

Phillips is 6 1/2 feet and 225 pounds, with a big wingspan (80 3/4 inches). His 40 time would have been 11th best among linebackers at the scouting combine in 2019. His vertical jump of 37 inches would have been eighth best.

The backup job to weak-side linebacker Matt Milano is open, and the Bills have some speedy candidates in Vosean Joseph, a fifth-round pick last year, along with Corey Thompson and Tyrel Dodson.

“My game is speed,” Phillips said. “I feel like that’s my go-to even if I don’t know the play I’ll meet at the ball because I’m full speed with a whole lot of effort.”

Phillips’ favorite athlete is boxing champion and Michigan native Floyd Mayweather.

“I love Floyd,” he said. “I like Floyd because he’s got a zero at the end of his record. Fifty opponents, zero losses. Not only does he have the talent but he’s smart enough and has the mindset to never get beat. It teaches me that talent is not enough. You need talent and the right mindset to be successful.”