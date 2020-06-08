Cuomo order gives more time to mail in school ballots

There's another change in school elections: This time voters have more time to mail in their ballots.

Under an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, voters now have until June 16 to cast their ballots on budgets, school board members and spending propositions.

It was the latest disruption to an annual process that barely changes from year to year.

The annual vote on district budgets and school board candidates in nearly 700 school districts in New York State was scheduled May 19 before the Covid-19 pandemic forced its postponement and the prohibition of in-person voting.

And as schools have adapted to distance learning, delivering lunches to homebound students and child care for essential workers, they have continued to adjust schedules and plans for the election. They thought the voting would end Tuesday and the votes would be counted.

They thought wrong.

"A lot has changed over the weekend," Starpoint Central Superintendent Sean M. Croft said.

Cuomo said Friday he would have a decision on school elections by Sunday. On Sunday, his office issued a press release stating districts could receive ballots via mail until June 16. The governor's executive order with further explanation was posted on his website Monday morning.

When is the election?

Cuomo originally scheduled mail-only voting for Tuesday, with 5 p.m. as the deadline to receive ballots. Because some school districts around the state, including six in Niagara County, had trouble getting ballots out to voters, the governor issued an executive order allowing ballots to arrive by mail until 5 p.m. June 16.

Will I still be able to put my ballot envelope in a drop box at my district office next week?

No. The cutoff for hand-delivered ballots remains 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When will the ballots be counted?

The ballots will be counted after 5 p.m. June 16, according to the executive order.

How long will that take?

No one really knows. District clerks, who run the elections, say there will be several steps. One person will open the envelopes, someone else will remove the ballots and another person will unfold the ballots. Many districts have received thousands of ballots which cannot be opened until the deadline.

Districts in Niagara County and three in Erie County – Sloan, Cleveland Hill and North Collins – are planning to count votes by hand. Other districts in Erie County will take their unfolded ballots to the Board of Elections to use its high-speed scanner to tally the votes.

It is very possible results for a number of districts will not be available until June 17.

What has been the reaction from school officials?

They are grateful there is more time for ballots to come in, as well as exasperated and frustrated at the last-minute changes.

"I'm glad word got back to the governor that there were some issues with getting ballots out on time," said Croft, whose Starpoint district was one whose vendor got ballots out to voters later than promised. "I think this is the fairest possible solution."

There is some frustration at the governor's last-minute rescheduling to June 16.

"If he hadn't waited so long to announce elections and put a timetable in place that was basically impossible for most, he wouldn't have had to put out a new executive order delaying it and causing tons of confusion for voters and parents in our community," Frontier Central Superintendent Richard Hughes said.

What's at stake in these elections?

The 2020-2021 budgets lay out how much money can be spent on every aspect of the district, from books and computers, to teachers, social workers coaches and custodians. Voters also will select school board members.

What happens if a school budget is defeated by voters?

Since the tax cap was enacted, most budgets are approved, including last year, when 98% of school budgets passed. Usually the state schedules a uniform revote day, but there is no provision for a revote in the governor's executive orders. Some groups, including the New York State Council of Superintendents, are advocating for second budget votes to be held July 7. The group also wants to allow in-person voting.

If there is no revote, what happens?

As of now, some school officials believe that would mean a district should enact a contingent budget.

What is a contingent budget?

It is a budget that allows for spending only on items deemed necessary to operate and maintain schools. A contingent budget also cannot raise the tax levy higher than the previous year, which could require districts to reduce spending.