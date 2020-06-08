Sabres' Wayne Simmonds on committee to lead new Hockey Diversity Alliance

Wayne Simmonds is again using his platform as a prominent black player in the National Hockey League to promote inclusion and denounce racism in the sport.

Simmonds, a 31-year-old winger for the Buffalo Sabres, announced Monday on Twitter that he has partnered with six current and former NHL players to form the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which, according to a news release, plans to "promote diversity at all levels of the game through community outreach and engagement with youth."

Former NHLer Akim Aliu and San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, who played with the Sabres from 2015 to 2018, will serve as co-leaders. Simmonds will sit on the alliance's executive committee with Detroit Red Wings defenseman Trevor Daley, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, retired NHL forward Joel Ward and former Sabre Chris Stewart.

"Our mission is to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey," the group said in a news release. "We will strive to be a force for positive change not only within our game of hockey, but also within society. Although we will be independent of the NHL, we are hopeful that we will work productively with the league to accomplish these important changes. We believe in the importance of accountability in developing inclusivity and diversity for all involved in our sport, including fans and the league office."

The Hockey Diversity Alliance revealed it has partnered with a charitable fiscal sponsor and will be launching a charitable division in the coming weeks to assist the alliance in achieving its objective of making the game affordable and accessible to all.

Aliu, a 31-year-old winger, alleged on social media in November that then-Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters used a racial slur toward Aliu when the two were with the Chicago Blackhawks' top minor-league affiliate, the Rockford Ice Hogs, in 2019-10. Peters was fired by the Flames shortly after Aliu's allegation was made public, but the topic of racism in hockey bubbled to the surface again following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was killed May 26 when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into Floyd's neck.

A number of NHL teams and players released statements denouncing racism, including Kane, who called on white athletes to use their platform to call for change.

Simmonds has been an advocate for inclusivity since he made his NHL debut with the Los Angeles Kings in 2008-09. He formed Wayne's Road Warriors, a ball hockey tournament near Toronto that was committed to helping underprivileged youngsters pursue their dream of playing the sport. During his time in Philadelphia, Simmonds worked extensively with the Ed Snyder Foundation, which provides underprivileged children in Philadelphia and Camden N.J., with an opportunity to learn to play ice hockey.

Simmonds was acquired by the Sabres from the New Jersey Devils in February. He played seven games with Buffalo before the NHL suspended its season March 12 and is a pending unrestricted free agent.