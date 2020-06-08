Share this article

Buffalo police commissioner suspends employee after social media comment

A civilian employee of the Buffalo Police Department has been suspended without pay after a controversial comment on his Facebook page, Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood announced Monday.

The commissioner's announcement, provided by city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge, described the social media message as “reprehensible” and said an internal investigation has been opened.

The message, a comment in reference to the ongoing protests, was posted by one of the department’s civilian dispatchers.

