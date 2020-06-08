Buffalo gang member sentenced to 19 years

A Buffalo gang member who admitted taking part in several attempts to murder members of a rival gang has been sentenced to 19 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and drug conspiracy charges, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Maurice Rice, 22, admitted selling heroin and fentanyl, including the fentanyl that killed a Lackawanna woman in 2018, Kennedy said. He was a member of the CBL/BFL Gang.

Rice also admitted that he joined with others in attempts to kill three rival gang members in retaliation for other shootings in August and September 2015.

He is the seventh CBL/BFL member to be convicted. A total of 13 have been charged.

He was arrested Feb. 25, 2018, after he sold crack cocaine and butyryl fentanyl to undercover Lackawanna police officers.