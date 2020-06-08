Lorenzo Alexander: NFL locker room is a starting point for understanding

Former Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander continues to be a guiding light on social issues, even in retirement.

Alexander has appeared on a number of television and radio shows in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd and the protests that have followed nationwide.

Alexander was on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Monday and spoke about how a football team made of diverse people and opinions can be a model for unity.

"It comes down to humanity and understanding and some empathy," Alexander said. "The one thing our nation is missing, because a lot of us live in segregated communities, and one thing that the locker room provides, is relationships. There are a ton of people with different political views, maybe there were at some point racism and both sides, and a lack of understanding is where I think a lot of that comes from, fear.

"Once you get into a locker room, you work out with a guy, you train, you go through adversity, you get to know him and his family and your perspective of people changes. That works both ways. What other place are you going to meet a guy from inner city Oakland, talking about myself, and a guy from the backwoods of Louisiana, talking about Kyle Williams? We both love each other; our families love each other. Our kids play together. And so, I know we have different views of the world but because we were in that locker room together, because our kids interacted together and hung out, there’s a level of respect. When Kyle maybe says something, I can offer a different perspective that he’s never heard, and he receives it because he’s related with me and vice versa. And so that’s what we need.

"That’s where it has to start, a place of listening and understanding, really before you can even move forward and start trying to find solutions. Sometimes you can kind of jump a step and get all gung ho but really don’t understand what has transpired to have a full grasp and have some empathy in the matter as you are trying to help charge our world and kind of eradicate racism."

Alexander also took part in a National Association of Black Journalists Buffalo chapter event Monday afternoon.

Over the weekend, Alexander tweeted that the Bills should not release quarterback Jake Fromm after racist direct messages from Fromm to a friend were posted.