Buffalo Academy of Science will stay open after Board of Regents reverses course

A Buffalo charter school gained a new life on Monday when the state Board of Regents reversed its decision to close the school.

The about-face gives Buffalo Academy of Science, one of the city’s higher-performing schools, state approval to operate for another five years and quiets the controversy.

"For sure, it's a great relief," said Joseph Polat, the school's executive director. "It was a big stress on teachers and parents, who were worried about what they were going to do next year."

The Board of Regents, the governing body for the state Education Department, had turned down the charter school’s renewal application by a 9-7 vote during its May meeting, which would have forced the school of nearly 800 students to close at the end of June.

An uproar ensued among the school’s advocates, who argued the board’s decision to close the charter wasn’t based on academic performance, but rather concerns about the number of charter schools in the region.

The Board of Regents, in fact, placed the matter back on its agenda for Monday’s virtual meeting and, this time, it granted a five-year renewal for Buffalo Academy of Science by a vote of 16-0 with one member abstaining.

"This school has a 94% graduation rate. There are very few schools that have that high a graduation rate in the state,” said Vice Chancellor T. Andrew Brown. “This school has performed well, and I think they should be rewarded with a five-year renewal.”

"Now, we can go back to our priorities and start working on summer school and reopening for September," Polat said. "We have a lot of challenges and this was a big distraction."

Charters are public schools that are run independently as an alternative to “traditional” public schools. The school district, in turn, redirects state aid to charters for every student they enroll, fueling long-simmering tensions between the two sides over the money charters receive.

Buffalo Academy of Science seemed to get caught up in that ongoing battle, with the Board of Regents originally voting to deny a renewal because of “financial impact on home district.”

Regent Frances G. Willis on Monday said she regretted voting against renewal for the charter school at the last meeting. She acknowledged her views were influenced by potential cuts to education during the Covid-19 pandemic and what that might mean for Buffalo Public Schools.

"I feel it's an unnecessary burden on those students, on those parents, to refuse to renew fully this school, which I see as exemplary in what it has done in terms of student achievement and well-being," Willis said.

Since opening in 2004, Buffalo Academy of Science – known as BuffSci – has grown to 780 students at three locations: a high school at 190 Franklin St., a middle school at 100 Poplar Ave. and an elementary school at 89 Clare St.

The school has an enrollment that is 65% African American and 87% low-income and prides itself on having one of the strongest academic records among all schools across the city.

More than 45% of BuffSci students in grades three through eight were proficient in English language arts last year, according to state data. Only City Honors, Olmsted 64 and 156 and Elmwood Village Charter Schools at Days Park and Hertel Avenue performed better.

Likewise, nearly 53% of BuffSci students in grades three through eight were proficient in math, state data shows. Only City Honors, Olmsted 64 and West Buffalo Charter School performed better.

Catherine Collins, who represents the Western New York region on the Board of Regents, also changed her mind from last month and voted for a five-year renewal on Monday.

Collins had called for a three-year renewal instead of five, raising some concerns about the percentage of minority students and administrators compared to students at the charter. That was voted down.

The Board of Regents also approved a two-year renewal for the Charter School of Inquiry on Edison Street, which opened in 2015.

Renewal for the School of Inquiry was approved Monday with much less discussion, even though state data shows last year’s standardized test scores were lower than the districtwide average. A staffer from the state Education Department has been assigned to help the Charter School of Inquiry implement an improvement plan.