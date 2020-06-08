As NYC reopens, Cuomo says WNY's coronavirus rate continues to decline

On the day that New York City entered the first phase of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pointed to continued dramatic reductions in positive Covid-19 cases throughout the state, including Western New York.

The governor said that 2% of Western New York coronavirus tests come back positive, a rate that has decreased steadily for the last six weeks and that is down from Western New York's peak of 30%.

Cuomo showed data during his daily briefing that showed that in the last six weeks, Western New York's rate of positive cases has fallen on a biweekly basis from 7% to 4% to 2%. Western New York's peak of around 30% came about nine weeks ago, state numbers showed.

Last Thursday Cuomo pointed to similar biweekly declines of cases by percentage over two-week periods, from 15% to 11% to 4% to 2% in Western New York.

"Why are we reopening? Because the numbers say we can," Cuomo said on what he marked as the 100th day of the coronavirus crisis in New York.

Cuomo pointed to statewide numbers that showed a similar decrease in positive cases over the last four days.

Sunday the state administered about 58,000 tests, with 1.2% of them being positive. That followed continued decreases in percentages as the state has increased its testing to a per-capita level that Cuomo said was the highest in the world. On Saturday, 1.3% of 60,000 cases tested positive; on Friday, it was 1.4% of about 77,800; on Thursday it was 1.6% of about 66,400.