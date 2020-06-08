A teacher's yearning for in-person learning

By Pete Howard

Despite the closings, I still come to school every weekday. Andy, the principal, is here at the helm, keeping this ghost ship on course the best he can. And there is Chuck, the maintenance guy, constantly finding things to clean and fix in this 170-year-old building. Steve, a highly involved volunteer, comes most days, and there are occasional visits from teachers and concerned parents.

Like all schools, North Chautauqua Catholic School is a lonely place these days. Maybe the feeling of emptiness is amplified by the spaciousness of this old building – its 11-foot ceilings, 1,000-square-foot classrooms, hardwood floors, reverberating hallways and a gymnasium where banners from four generations past hang silent in the half-light.

I’m looking out one of my huge classroom windows on the top floor. There’s a good view of the city. Like most industrial towns in the Rust Belt, Dunkirk has been in decline for a long time. Too many of the century-old brick buildings and the three-story homes are in disrepair or have been demolished. To the east I can see the top of the Athenex Biotech Plant, a sprawling new structure that was supposed to bring jobs, but has thus far stood empty for mysterious reasons. To the northwest, the vacant old Niagara Mohawk power plant dominates the lakefront, a massive vestige of a once-thriving industrial city.

Below, seagulls squawk and flap in a strip mall’s vacant parking lot, flouting the rules of social distancing, interrupted now by the doppler effect of a little car with big speakers blasting Latino music.

The Rolling Stones have a new hit song called “Living in a Ghost Town,” touted by many as a perfect statement about these times. But I’m not buying it. Things have been tough for a lot of people for a long time around here, so I’m not getting all nostalgic about the absence of saxophones blaring and cymbals crashing and glasses smashing and preachers preaching. I mean, we all could use a little debauchery or spiritual rhapsody (or both) right now. But there is a more profound issue facing us, one that might have dire consequences for the future if we don’t figure it out soon. I’m talking about kids and schools.

Like a lot of schools, NCCS is Zooming and using Google Classroom to keep a semblance of the teaching/learning equation alive. We are finding more expeditious means of delivering information, responding to questions, and communicating with kids on a quasi-personal level. As a teacher of ELA, I am able to produce lessons in reading and writing that lend themselves readily to the online format.

However, the English language arts are much more than the sharing of documents. They are about life and living and drama and creating and performing and being a human among humans. Right now, all that is sorely lacking. There is no substitute for being in a real classroom with real people who learn together – from the teacher and from each other, and often despite the teacher and despite each other. This is how we roll.

If we think of the learning process as something like the flight of birds before winter trying to get somewhere safe, what we have now is a disjointed, scattered flock that does not fly right, and there is a real danger that some will not make it through the journey.

Education is the greatest vaccine against social dysfunction and poverty. Especially for at-risk kids, all the ventilators in the world will not save them if we let them go too far astray.

Pete Howard is a musician and English language arts teacher in Dunkirk.