3 arrested as police seize drugs, money and gun in Jamestown apartment

Three men were arrested and drugs, cash and a loaded gun were seized Friday night when authorities in Jamestown executed a search warrant at an apartment on Water Street, Jamestown police reported.

Arraigned on felony drug charges were Luis N. Martinez, 48; Sammy G. McKeithan, 38; and Edwin F. Rosario, 31, all of Jamestown. McKeithan also was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

McKeithan is held in Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.

Seized were about 14 ounces of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, 3.4 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded 9 mm handgun, $3,500 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to the report. Investigators said the gun was stolen two years ago from a Jamestown home.

Jamestown police officers and the Jamestown SWAT team were assisted by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force.