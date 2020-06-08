11-year-old boy in stable condition after falling 100 feet in gorge

An 11-year-old Chautauqua County boy was in stable condition Monday morning after he fell approximately 100 feet in a gorge in Wyoming County Sunday afternoon, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

The boy, from Westfield, was extricated by a New York State Police helicopter from a gorge near a waterfall in Middlebury, where the Wyoming County Rope Rescue Team also assisted in what was a six-hour rescue operation, officials said.

Agencies first responded to the call shortly after noon Sunday to an extremely remote location approximately 1 to 1½ miles from Vernal Road, official said.

Fire and emergency personnel from the Wyoming and Warsaw fire departments responded and requested help from the Wyoming County Rope Rescue Team, which consists of volunteer fire and EMS members from departments throughout Wyoming County. State Police and Mercy Flight helicopters also were requested.

After being extricated from the gorge by the State Police helicopter, the boy was taken via Mercy Flight to Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

There were no injuries to any of the responders, officials said.