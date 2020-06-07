ZOLLENKOPF-WISER, Christine J. (Zorkers)

May 30, 2020, age 88, beloved wife of the late Armand "Ed" Wiser and Hans Zollenkopf; loving mother of Jacqueline (Gary) Rogers and Ursula (Patrice Hidalgo) Zollenkopf, Edward (Anne), Jennifer Wiser and the late Elizabeth Neufeld; mother-in-law of Ron Neufeld; cherished grandmother of Colin (Sarat), Alex, Waverly, Sophia and Lothar; great-grandmother of Maximillan; dear sister of Ruth (late Edward) Rados, Barbara (Gale) Hodge and the late Dorothy (Red) Sowers; survived by many loving nieces, nephews and close friends. Private funeral services will be held by family. Chris was an avid and prolific reader, lover of the arts and a skilled painter herself. Our silver maned Chris was always on the go. She loved movie going with her sisters Barb and Ruth, crossword puzzles, dining out, shopping, and traveling to her beloved Paris. Chris had a special place in her heart for her posse, Gisela Driscoll and Flo Kaiser. She was a free thinker who donated generously to progressive causes and always supported the underdog. Our Chris will be sorely missed by her family, friends and neighbors, the Gaspers and Onoratis. If memorials are desired, they may be made in Christine's memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com