WYNTJES, John Bradley

WYNTJES - John Bradley November 25, 1951 - June 4, 2020. Survived by wife Dianne Wyntjes; stepdaughters, Karen Wingerter, Eileen Justice; stepson Mark Wingerter; survived by several grandkids, nieces and nephews; son of John Wyntjes and Mary Jordan; survived by his uncle Gordon Wyntjes; survived by siblings, Elaine Lattuca, Ronald Wyntjes, Lynne Wyntjes; predeceased by John Wyntjes and Eric Wyntjes.