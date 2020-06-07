WOYSHNER, Susan M.

Woyshner - Susan M. Of Hamburg, NY, June 4, 2020, loving daughter of Marilyn Wilson; dearest sister of Anthony (Beth Hackford) Woyshner; cherished aunt of Elliott, Kerrick, and Owen Woyshner; granddaughter of the late Marie (late James) Marren and the late James Wilson; niece of Gerald, late James (Mary Ann), and late Michael (Sharon) Wilson; also survived by cousins and friends. Private Services will be held with the family. Memorial donations may be made in Susan's name to the St. Francis High School Scholarship Fund, Athol Springs, NY. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com