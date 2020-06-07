Deaths Death Notices
May 31, 2020, age 78, beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret (nee Gilmore) Woodward; dear sister of Suzanne (Joseph) Szustakowski, Thomas (Rosemarie) Woodward, Ann (Dr. John) Canty and predeceased by the late Daniel Woodward, Kathryn (Martin) Heavey and Jean (late G. Philip) Roeder; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately by the family. Please share memories and condolences with the family online at www.AMIGONE.com
