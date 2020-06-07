WISNIEWSKI, Ferdinand J. "Fred"

Of North Tonawanda, entered into eternal life, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Brownson) Wisniewski; loving father of Timothy Wisniewski and the late Thomas (Mary Jo) Wisniewski and the late Kathleen (Michael) Kordasiewicz; proud Dziadzu of Amy (Mark) Waltz, Tom (Rachel), Nick, Carina, Morgan and Sydney; and eight great-grandchildren; dear brother of Geraldine (late Mick) Pusch and the late Thomas (late Theresa) Wisniewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Fred was an US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a retired employee of General Motors Buffalo. He was a life member of Stephen Sikora Post 1322 American Legion, Sweeney Hose, a member of the Gastown Sports Club and Dom Polski. Fred played Santa Claus for many years all over Western New York. Private Services were held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Burial will be at Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, 692-0271.

"Will miss you Dad."