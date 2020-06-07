WISEMAN, Leo T.

WISEMAN - Leo T. June 4, 2020, age 78, beloved husband of the late Nina (nee Russo) Wiseman; loving son of the late Thomas and Marialice (nee Bussman) Wiseman; dearest brother of Linda (late John A. Sr.) Fiorella; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Leo's special caregivers, Ellie, Nicole, and Dr. Philip Penepent. Private interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, Lancaster, NY. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Leo's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com