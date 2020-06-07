WILLIAMS, Bonita G. "Bonnie" (Balsano)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest on June 5, 2020. Devoted mother of Scott (Bonnie) Balsano; cherished step-grandmother of Sara, Briana (Dan) and Joel; adored step-great-grandmother of Apollonia; loving daughter of the late Frank and Minnie Balsano; dear sister of Annette, Richard, Jackie and the late Frank, Alberta, Joseph, Shirley, Eleanor, Katherine, Maryann, and Patricia; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com