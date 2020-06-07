WILKE, Maureen P. (Daberkow)

WILKE - Maureen P. (nee Daberkow)

June 2, 2020, of South Buffalo, NY, beloved wife of William A.; dear mother of Susan (Darryl) Mounts and Daniel (Anne) Wilke; dearest grandmother of Caitlin (William) Davey and Wesley Mounts; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. Interment in Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 825-5205. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com