WEIMER, Richard J., Jr.

WEIMER - Richard J., Jr. June 1, 2020. Son of the late Richard J., Sr. and MaryJane (nee McNamara) Weimer; dear brother of Francis (late Linda), Michael, thomas (Sally), Lawrence (Maureen) Weimer and Rosemary (Michael) Maroney. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dick was a Vietnam veteran of the Air Force. A private service was held. Arrangements are entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 657 Abbott Rd., 822-1260