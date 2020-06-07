Watch now: Hundreds gather across Buffalo to pray, protest police brutality

The strident and angry protests on the streets of Buffalo over the past week gave way Sunday to prayerful gatherings in Niagara Square and Martin Luther King Jr. Park and a somber ceremony in Bidwell Park during which demonstrators marked the lives of Western New Yorkers who died at the hands of police or while in custody of law enforcement.

Buffalo police continued to keep their distance as a noon gathering near City Hall – the largest event of the day – swelled to at least 2,000 demonstrators. The group marched north onto Elmwood Avenue and into Bidwell Park, where they set 33 ceremonial “tombstones” onto the ground in memory of people who had died at the Erie County Holding Center and Correctional Facility or were killed by Buffalo police.

Local singer Amber Simone gets help from the crowd singing a song she wrote & composed called Divided States to kick off the Allies for Black Justice March from CIty Hall to Bidwell Pk pic.twitter.com/F644gQxXcx — Deidre Williams Boyd (@DeidreWilliamsB) June 7, 2020

The tone of the demonstrations appeared to soften after Mayor Byron Brown announced he was lifting a controversial 8 p.m. curfew that had been in place since last Tuesday.

In Niagara Square, songs of praise and pleas for prayer replaced protest chants for a few hours. A flutist and guitarist played as Christians sang and waved their arms. The event was dubbed by organizers Zach and Jeanette Dykstra as not a protest, but an effort to pray together with “local intercessors, pastors and members of the Buffalo Police Department.”

The police were not represented at the event, at least not in uniform, although a handful of officers watched from an outdoor balcony of Buffalo Police Headquarters nearby on Court Street.

Pastor Bill Clark of New Bethel Community Church on Englewood Avenue said he hoped people of faith could interject a “different tenor” to the protests.

“Screaming and yelling at each other will accomplish absolutely nothing. There’s very little, if any, communication that’s actually happening then. So it would be wonderful if we could take a pause,” said Clark, who spoke at a gathering of about 150 people. “Instead of, ‘I can’t breathe,’ let’s take a deep breath and then let’s sit down and let’s work it out. That’s the only way it’s going to happen.”

Organizers Zach & Jeanette Dykstra say the event in the square is not a protest but an effort to pray together with “local intercessors, pastors and members of Buffalo Police Department. pic.twitter.com/fpVJyDLmu6 — Jay Tokasz (@JayTokasz) June 7, 2020

A group of young people wore T-shirts identifying themselves as WMP, short for “When Millennials Pray.”

Richard Roberson, who helped organize the group, said a page was turning in efforts to seek racial justice.

“What we’re doing is just coming together as youth and showing the world and Buffalo mainly that we want to worship God and go in a peaceful way. We trust in God and not man. We’re not trusting in Trump. We’re not trusting in Mayor Brown. We’re trusting in God to change what we need changed,” said Roberson.

“We worry about police brutality and everything that’s been going on," he added, "but right now we know there’s only person that’s going to change that and that’s God himself. We wanted to come together as youth, as a city, to worship God in front of City Hall and pray over City Hall as young people that we want a change, too, but we’re going to do it a different way.”

Roberson’s father, Elfonzo Roberson, who is pastor of Miracle Christian Fellowship Center in Niagara Falls, said protest is crucial, as long as it is conducted in a constructive fashion.

“Yeah, you want to understand what it’s like to be a civil rights mover, this is what you do. But do it with the spirit of the Lord directing you, because if you look at Christ, he never had to cuss anybody out. He never had to destroy anything but sin,” said Roberson.

In Martin Luther King Jr. Park, several hundred people listened as the head of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP, organized labor leaders and local elected officials joined in calls for unity, peace and change.

“When you look at the crowd, the diversity of the crowd and the peacefulness of the crowd – people were getting along. And if you look now, people are still talking with one another,” said the Rev. Mark Blue, president of the NAACP chapter. “And that’s the type of synergy that we need to continue to make. That people learn to get along. Although we have differences in skin color, we still have the same difference in the policies that have been enacted now. So we are coming together to make things happen.”

The NAACP has called for changes to law enforcement procedures, including a ban on the use of chokeholds. It also urged repeal of what’s known as 50-A, a state law that’s been used to shield police disciplinary records from the public, Blue said.

Richard Lipsitz, president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, told the crowd at the park that they should look around and see allies and friends.

All working people, if they are to meet goals of social and economic justice, need to unite “in the fight to stop police brutality and the murder of African American people, once and for all,” Lipsitz said.

The large group of demonstrators that marched to Bidwell Park, while exuberant and occasionally raucous during the march, listened quietly and intently as persons of color shared their experiences of racial injustice. The march also included a moment of silence before the ceremonial tombstones were put in the ground.

Organizers of the tombstone protest cited The Buffalo News in determining that 33 people had died since 2005 in police custody or at the hands of law enforcement.

Thirty Erie County inmates have died in the 15 years since Sheriff Timothy B. Howard has run the Correctional Facility in Alden and the Holding Center in Buffalo, according to reports in The News.

Buffalo police shot and killed two people within a five-month span in 2018. A 20-year-old unarmed man also died in 2017 after two officers tried to take him into custody.

Amanda Jackson carried one of the posterboard tombstones. It was marked with the name of India Cummings. A 2018 state agency report said Cummings' death should be called a homicide because of medical neglect.

“Died at 27 years old after 17 days in Erie Co. Holding Center from medical neglect,” the tombstone read.

Jackson, 28, said she identified with Cummings.

"It really means a lot to me because we're close in age, and that could have been me. You would just hope that if you're in a situation like that, somebody would even have the human decency to check on you, just see if you're alright," Jackson said.

Allies for Black Justice organized the peaceful march against police brutality and systematic racism. It was the ninth day of protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police cars trailed the protesters up Elmwood and directed traffic along the way and at Bidwell Park.

Allies for Black Justice marchers on the move up Elmwood Ave pic.twitter.com/dW836Beh3q — Deidre Williams Boyd (@DeidreWilliamsB) June 7, 2020

Dejon Hall carried a tombstone sign for Marcus Neal, who allegedly was seen shoplifting "small personal items" from Wegmans on Amherst Street in 2018. Following a pursuit by police, he was shot on the roof of a garage in Black Rock and died the next day.

"What happened on that garage is a loss of that life over what may have been petit larceny," Hall said. "No one should lose their life over a petty theft."

Cariol Horne, who has been vocal at many of the past week's protests, addressed the crowd about a law she proposed that would require police who witness colleagues using excessive force to intervene. The proposed law also would later protect them from retribution.

Horne, who is black, had a 2006 on-duty confrontation with a fellow officer during a violent arrest. She claimed the white officer was choking a black defendant during an arrest. The other officer alleged Horne jumped on his back while he was trying to subdue the man.

She was fired in 2008 following an internal affairs review and a disciplinary proceeding. She had been on the job 19 years and was one year short of getting her pension.

"After George Floyd was murdered, I cried for two days for somebody I did not know," Horne said.