WARDA - Theresa D. Passed away June 5, 2020, in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. Born February 3, 1932 in Buffalo she was the daughter of Stanley and Frances (Dorobiala) Niespodzinski. Theresa was predeceased by her husband Richard R. Warda. She is survived by her children Dianne Jones, Donald (Karen) Warda, and Thomas (Ruthy) Warda; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sister of the late Henry, Estelle and Eugene Niespodzinski. Private services will be held. Interment will be in St. Adelbert's Cemetery. Visit pruddenandkandt.com