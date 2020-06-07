VAN CUREN, Shirley R. (Amacher)

Of Silver Creek, NY, May 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Carl R. Van Curen; dearest mother of Joseph C. (Julie) Van Curen; stepmother of Carl (Janet) Van Curen and Tina (William) Rick; grandmother of Connor, Zachary, Brandon and Devin Van Curen, Billy, Robbie, Dominique and Jessica Rick; also survived by great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Walter and Rosalee (Myers) Amacher; sister of the late Walter (Karen) Amacher and Christine (Ed) Hallett; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assn. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com