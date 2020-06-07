Understanding why Erie County's Covid-19 deaths topped peer counties 'may take a very long time'

Covid-19 has killed 54 people for every 100,000 residents in Erie County.

That's more, on a per capita basis, than in the counties for Seattle, 26; Cincinnati, 16; and Pittsburgh, 13; as of May 27, according to public health data compiled by the New York Times. It's also fewer than the county for Hartford, Conn., 133; and New York City, 246. The country as a whole has seen 31 Covid-19 deaths for every 100,000 residents.

But researchers point to other figures that provide a more nuanced analysis of how Western New York has coped with Covid-19.

Once infected, people in the region are less likely to die from the virus than in other parts of New York State, according to a Buffalo News analysis.

In Western New York, one of every 151 people infected with the virus died. That’s the eighth-highest mortality rate out of the state’s 11 regions and subregions.

The Hudson Valley, not including Westchester and Rockland counties, had the highest mortality rate, with one in every 48 people infected with Covid-19 dying.

The Capital Region, Central New York and the Finger Lakes also had higher mortality rates than Western New York.

The findings raise questions that experts don’t have answers to at this stage of the outbreak.

Factors such as how early and how well social distancing measures were put in place, the vulnerability of the population and the ability of the health care network to handle the initial wave of cases all play a role in how and to what degree the virus spreads somewhere.

“It could be a number of community factors,” said Christopher Croudy, an epidemiologist and the director of research and insights at BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. “It may take a very long time to have them answered matter-of-factly."

Confirmed deaths are a more reliable measure of the effect of Covid-19 on a community than cases, because cases hinge on testing and those were inconsistently performed and hard to come by early on, experts say.

New York City was the national epicenter of the outbreak, and the tri-state area that includes New Jersey and Connecticut had some of the highest rates of coronavirus fatalities in the country.

“Epidemics have to be seeded somehow and the closer you are to a known hot spot with existing links, and without any control measures or limited control measures, you can expect to see outbreaks occur,” said Josh Michaud, associate director for global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Erie County's 54 deaths for every 100,000 residents is just lower than Indianapolis’ Marion County but just above Denver County in Colorado.

What explains the disparities?

Erie County is linked to the Covid-19 hot spot of greater New York City through familial, business and academic ties to a degree that western Pennsylvania, Ohio and other farther-flung communities are not.

That’s one possible explanation, said Emmy Helander, a social sciences doctoral student at Syracuse University, who is part of a team researching the Covid-19 outbreak.

“People are pretty mobile between cities,” said Helander, traveling for weddings, funerals, religious ceremonies and the like as the virus spread silently in the weeks and months before life shut down.

But looking elsewhere in upstate New York, Erie’s per-capita Covid-19 deaths of 54 per 100,000 is narrowly higher than Albany County (46 deaths per 100,000) and double Monroe County’s (27) and Onondaga County’s (25). Those counties have their own close connections to the New York City area.

Then, researchers say, we must look at demographic differences among counties. That's because we know older, denser and poorer populations, as well as those with more pre-existing health conditions, are more vulnerable to the virus.

And Erie County’s median household income of $55,673 is lower by at least $2,000 than the counties for Rochester, Pittsburgh and Albany, among others.

Even this doesn’t always provide clarity. Erie County’s average age of 40.2 years, according to 2018 census figures, is the same as in Hartford but a year or more older than the counties including Syracuse, Seattle and Denver, among others.

Doctors and scientists say deaths, on their own, don’t tell us how likely someone who contracts Covid-19 is to succumb to the virus.

Any analysis needs to take into account how many people in an area were infected with the coronavirus.

Diagnostic testing pulls in only those who thought they had Covid-19, usually because they showed symptoms, or those who had access to testing to see if they had the virus at the moment.

Antibody testing reveals whether someone was infected at any point previously, even if they didn’t realize it, with the caveat that preliminary studies have questioned whether it is 100% effective.

Mortality rate is based on regional antibody testing data, regional deaths and regional populations.

This is the best metric to use to compare the intensity of the Covid-19 outbreak among different areas, according to Dr. Thomas A. Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

The state hasn’t released regional mortality rates, so The Buffalo News calculated them with Russo’s guidance.

So what does this tell us? If you have two communities with the same, or nearly the same, mortality rate and one has a higher death toll it means that region had more cases of the virus, Russo said.

But in cases where the mortality rate varies considerably, it raises the question of what’s driving the higher mortality rate, also known as the infection fatality rate.

In addition to demographic differences, experts say we must ask how soon did communities put in place social distancing and shutdown measures and how well did people follow them?

“We were not as well prepared as other countries,” said Bruce Boissonnault, founding president of the Niagara Health Quality Coalition.

But, referring to the closures, sheltering at home and mask wearing, he added, “The thing that struck me was, if you put a line on when New York State was able to make changes, it worked."

Russo pointed to the height of the crisis, when ventilators and other equipment were in short supply in some hospitals in New York City and elsewhere downstate. Perhaps, in areas with lower mortality rates, the health care system was better able to handle the wave of the most serious cases.

Further, researchers say, we know nursing home residents are more likely to get seriously ill, or die, after contracting the virus than, say, elementary-age children. So communities and nursing homes that did a better job of protecting that vulnerable population could have a lower mortality rate.

“All of this needs to be taken in context,” Russo said.

It’s too soon to know for sure.

Scientists and medical researchers will examine the outbreak for months and years to come.