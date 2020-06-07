TOMASIK, Sandra S.

Tomasik - Sandra S. Of West Seneca, NY, May 30, 2020, beloved daughter of the late Elmer and Edyth Ball; loving sister of Lawrence A. Ball of Seattle, WA; dearest best friend of Jan, Brenda, Kevin, Bev and Craig, Dave and Debbie and Sharon. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials may be made to Ebenezer UCC or Piece of Heaven Kitten Adoption. Your online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com