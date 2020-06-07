Time extended for absentee ballots in primary, school board elections

Relax, voters. The state is giving you more time to get your ballots in.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday signed legislation extending the deadline to submit absentee ballots until the day of the election, and said he would issue an executive order extending the deadline for submitting school budget ballots by as much as a week.

Under the new law, primary ballots must be postmarked by June 23 to be counted in the primary election. Cuomo previously issued executive orders allowing all New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot in the primary, and ensuring that every registered voter in the state received a postage-paid ballot application in the mail.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world, and while we are making great progress and the numbers keep going down, no New Yorker should have to choose between their health and their right to vote," Cuomo said in a press release.

The separate executive order, which comes just a couple of days before some school budget votes, means that school districts can accept school budget ballots by hand delivery through 5 p.m. on June 9 or by mail through June 16.

That's been a major concern for some school districts that experienced problems with vendors getting absentee ballots mailed on time to voters. But it may backfire for other districts who were ready, said Robert Schneider, executive director of the New York State School Boards Association.

"The executive order will likely cause confusion among voters in districts that did not face supply chain issues, thereby adding to what has been an extremely frustrating, costly and cumbersome board election and school budget vote process," Schneider said in a press release issued after the governor's announcement.

The New York State Council of School Superintendents agreed. But the group also criticized the lack of planning and coordination in the various state announcements and executive orders over the last two months

“No one should be denied the opportunity to have their vote counted because of issues beyond either their or their school district’s control,” the group said in its statement. “But not all districts encountered problems. We advocated for a delay for those that did, while allowing the majority of districts to proceed as scheduled, and to avoid further delays in all the decisions they must still make.”