SZYMONIAK, Stephen A.

SZYMONIAK - Stephen A. June 3, 2020, unexpectedly. Dearly loved son of Stephen F. and Amy K. Szymoniak; cherished brother of Grace and Matthew Szymoniak; dear grandson of Martha Klein; loving uncle of Amelia; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. No prior visitation. Private services held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Save the Michaels of the World, Inc., PO Box 55, Buffalo, 14207 or at savethemichaels.org/donate. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com