Two men were fatally shot Sunday in the vicinity of Bailey and Andover avenues, Buffalo police said.

The double shooting happened at about 3 p.m. Both victims were transported to Erie County Medical Center, where they later died of their injuries, police said.

Police have not released the victims' names, but said they were 27 and 31.

Investigators ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department’s confidential tip line at 847-2255.