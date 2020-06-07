SUCHINSKY, Allan Edward

SUCHINSKY - Allan Edward May 30, 2020, 79 years of age, of Kensington, Maryland, formerly of Kenmore, NY. Son of the late Isadore and Adele Suchinsky. Proud alumnus of Harper College in Binghamton, New York and a global expert on government licensing. Beloved husband of Laura Broitman and the late Lydia Skloven; dear brother of Judith Tybor (Suchinsky); loving father of Joann Kay, Eric Suchinsky and his stepchildren, Elana and Marina Broitman; beloved grandfather of Morgan, Ryland and Sania; dear uncle of Ryan and Matthew Downey. Private Funeral Services were held on June 1, in Olney, Maryland. Contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Condolences may be sent to jtybor@gmail.com