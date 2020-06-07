STROMEYER, Jessie C. (Wilk)

Of North Tonawanda, entered into Heaven Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the age of 99. Wife of the late Joseph J. Stromeyer; devoted mother of Barbara A. (late Glen) Miles and Susan E. (Wayne) Busch; cherished grandmother of Kathryn (Nathan) Walker, Joseph Miles, Brian C. (Elizabeth) Busch and Mark A. (Mary) Busch; and great-grandchildren Hannah and Lucas Walker and Audrey, Caroline, Henry and Evan Busch; predeceased by sisters and brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Jessie was a faithful and active member of O.L.C. Church, North Tonawanda. Private Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made in Jessie's honor to the Alzheimer's Assn., 2805 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, 14221. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, 692-0271.