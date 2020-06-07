STOBERL, Rosemarie V. (Varco)

Of Kenmore, entered into rest on June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Norman F. Stoberl, loving daughter of the late Carl and Mary (nee Frushone) Varco; step mother of James (Helen) Stoberl, and the late Dean (Julie) Stoberl and Patricia Stoberl; dear sister of the late Bess (late Francis) Caton, the late Benedict (late Marie) Varco and the late Joseph Varco. Private service. Arrangements entrusted to LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com