STEFFENS - Harry J. Of Lancaster, NY, June 2, 2020; beloved husband of Michelle Albrecht-Steffens; loved father of Carolynn, James, Michael, Timothy and Elizabeth Steffens; son of the late James and late Suzanne Steffens; brother of Sonja (Eric) Cohen, Sheila (Kevin) Amberg and Noel Steffens; son-in-law of Paul and Carol Albrecht. Harry was an official for USA Swimming and a donor to the U.B. Anatomical Gift Program. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.