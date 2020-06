SPAULDING, Stephen V.R. III

SPAULDING - Stephen V.r., Iii May 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Elsa Yannopoulos Spaulding for 47 years; loving father of sons Stephen IV (Andrea), Lucas (Elisabet) and daughter Christina (George). Also survived by seven grandchildren. Born in Buffalo, NY to the late Stephen V.R. and Ellen Watson Spaulding. Services are pending due to Covid. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens.