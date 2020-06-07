SOBOLEWSKI, Gertrude (Chudzik)

May 27, 2020, at the age 94, beloved wife of the late Richard T. Sobolewski; dearest mother of Timothy R. Sobolewski, Karen (Michael) Lucas and Michael (Annette) Sobolewski; loving grandmother of Michael P. (Sarah) Wyzykiewicz, Kara (Robert) Emblidge, Richard C. Sobolewski and step-grandchildren Calvin (Kelsey) Long and Lawton Long; fond great-grandmother to Sofia, Lucas and Juliana; dear sister of the late Dolores (Walter) Kubisty and Patricia Hyzy; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services were held privately, a Celebration of Gertrude's Life will be held at a later date. Please share with the family your condolences at www.Pietszak.com