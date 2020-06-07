SIMMS, Mary Elizabeth (Ware)

SIMMS - Mary Elizabeth (nee Ware)

Entered into eternal rest on May 20, 2020. Loving mother of Pastor William S. Simms, Jr. (Brenda) and Nas I. Afi "Beverly." She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of other family and friends. Viewing will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, 10am at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Funeral Services to follow at 11am. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com