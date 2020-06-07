SICZEWICZ, Thomas J.

SICZEWICZ - Thomas J. Of Williamsville, NY, entered into rest on June 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Lori Ann (nee Gerace) Siczewicz; loving son of Evelyn (nee Farrell) and the late John Siczewicz; cherished son-in-law of Catherine (nee Oppel) and the late Ciro Gerace, Jr.; dear brother of Ann Siczewicz, Peter (Mariette) Siczewicz and Susan Uygen; brother-in-law of Catherine (John) Roche and Ginnie (Lou) Rauth; uncle of John, Shawn, Ciro, Sally (Josh), Joe, Louie (Jess), Anthony, Aliscia and Steven; also survived by cousins and many dear friends. Services private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com