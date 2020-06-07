SHIESLEY, Lee J.

SHIESLEY - Lee J. Age 79, of Cheektowaga and formerly of the City of Tonawanda, June 1, 2020, peacefully at his residence. Beloved husband of 58 years to Sharon S. (nee Napierala) Shiesley; father of Scott (Evelyn) and Dennis Shiesley; devoted grandfather of Alaina and Zachary (fiance;e Ashley Tucker) Shiesley; he was a very proud great-grandfather of Emersyn Lynn Shiesley; son of the late Lester Sr. and Hazel (nee Mislin) Shiesley; brother of Betty (Richard) Graham, twin brother of Lynn (Rochelle) Shiesley, brother of John (Rosann), Lester (Karen) and James (Barbara) Shiesley, brother of the late Vern, Robert and Gerald Shiesley, Jean (late Daniel) Emery, Arlene (late Irv) Jaenecke, Nancy (late Donald) Holler and Ronald Shiesley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lee was a 1959 graduate of Tonawanda High School where he played Football, Basketball and Baseball. He also played in many Softball Leagues until the age of 63 in the Cheektowaga area. He had been employed by Bethlehem Steel Co. Lee always said he was a "Natural Athlete" and he spread his enthusiasm for Baseball to many generations. "Put'em In The Book". A Celebration of Lee's Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com