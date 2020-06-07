SHEA, Carilee M. (Foutz)

SHEA - Carilee M. (nee Foutz)

Of Boston, entered into rest june 1, 2020. Beloved wife of James C. Shea; devoted mother of Jennie (Jacob) Brotz, Katie (Matthew) Snell; cherished grandmother of Dylan, Layla, Adalyn and Avery; loving daughter of John and the late Carolyn foutz; dear sister of S.J. Foutz, Lorie (Michael) O'Neill, and Kathy (Clifford) Fazzolari. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to the current social gathering limitations, visitation and services will be privately attended by the family at Lombardo Funeral home (Southtowns Chapel). A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com