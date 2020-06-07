SETTE, Guy M.

SETTE - Guy M. Of Depew, entered into rest on June 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Grace M. (nee Germann) Sette; devoted father of Shelley (Donald) Enkerud and Mike (Linda) Sette; cherished grandfather of Mia Sette, Mark (Tania) Enkerud and Lauren Enkerud; dear brother of the late Frank (late Joyce) and the late Isabelle (late Thomas). Private Service. Guy was an U. S. Army veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com