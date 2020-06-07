SCHWEICKERT, Mary T.

SCHWEICKERT - Mary T. Mary T. Schweickert passed peacefully after a short illness at her home in Batesville, IN on Saturday May 30, 2020, at the age of 77. Mary earned a Bachelors of Science degree in pharmacy and worked at Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo, NY as a pharmacist for over 20 years, serving as the head of the outpatient pharmacy at Roswell until 1987. Mary was always active in her community. She was a member of the Allentown Village Society and the Wine & Food Society. She was a patron of the Arts and the Studio Arena. Mary was a devoted member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Springville, NY, where she was a longstanding member of the Lazarus Committee. Long known to her family, friends and acquaintances as Mary Strawberry, she was the daughter of Charles and Inez (Underberg) Schweickert of Springville, NY, she is survived by her siblings Edith (Kenneth) Kazmark of Springville, NY and Daniel (Juli) Schweickert of Cartersville, GA. Her special family includes Michael and Vicki Kruse and their extended family of Batesville, IN. Mary is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and a multitude of close friends. She will be interred privately at the St. Aloysius cemetery in Springville, NY. A memorial service will be held in Springville, NY at a later date. Please consider making contributions in her name to the Audubon Society or the Sisters of St. Francis in Springville, NY. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com