SCHWEGLER, Lorraine E. (Schneeberger)

June 3, 2020, at the age of 97. Born May 1923 in buffalo, NY, wife of the late Gustav W. of 44 years; dear mother of Carol (Robert) Sheehan, Sharon (David) Velmosky and William (Martha) Schwegler; beloved grandmother to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with another due July 2020; daughter of the late Peter and Hilda (Ruhland) Schneeberger; sister of Richard (Shirley) and the late Brother Charles and Bernice Schneeberger. Lorraine was a parishoner at St. Benedict's RC Church, Amherst. She was also a lifetime member of the Rosary and Altar Society. A private Graveside Service will be held at Acacia Park Cemetery. A memorial mass and Celebration of Lorraine's Life will be held at a later date to be determined. Arrangements by PErna roberts dengler funeral home. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com