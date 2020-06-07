SCHULER, Rita J.

SCHULER - Rita J. Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest on May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to Donald E. Schuler; devoted mother of David (Mary), Diane, and the late Daniel; cherished Grammy of Garrett, Scott, Brett, Samantha and Nicole. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com