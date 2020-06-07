SCHMIGIEL, Irene E. (Mytko)

SCHMIGIEL - Irene E. (nee Mytko)

May 31, 2020. Wife of the late Edward Schmigiel, Jr.; dear mother of Darlene (Robert Meyer) Schmigiel, Darcy (Shawn) Williams; loving grandmother of Emma Jane and Jason Patrick Williams; daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Mytko; sister of the late Joseph Mytko, Jr.; sister-in-law of Elizabeth Mac; aunt of Eric J. Urban. Dearest friend of Thomas and Jeri Etzel. A private service was held at the convenience of the family. a memorial mass and celebration of life to be announced at a future date. Irene was a member of the Cheektowaga Seniors and Our Lady Help of Christians Seniors. Donations in Irene's name may be made to Erie County SPCA or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.pacerfuneralhome.com