SCHALLER, Alice B.

SCHALLER - Alice B. Of Orchard Park, NY, June 1, 2020.Beloved daughter of the late Walter and Alice (Stadler) Schaller, Sr.; loving sister of Lorraine (Dr. John) Mozrall, Walter "Bud" (Sheila), Paul (Joan), Glenn (Susan), Lawrence (Barbara) and the late Dolores Schaller; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. www.hospicebuffalo.com or St. Luke's Mission of Mercy www.stlukesmissinofmercy.org. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com