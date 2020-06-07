SCHAFSTECK, Robert F.

SCHAFSTECK - Robert F. June 4, 2020. Bob proudly served in the Army National Guard for 42 years as a technician and a federal liaison, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Survived by wife of 65 years Rachel (Walker) Schafsteck; children Gretchen (Duane) Hasley, Kurt (Ramona) Schafsteck, Kay Jones, Jan (Dave) Johnson, Jill (Tim) Ingalsbe, Gayle Corey; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; predeceased by several siblings. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Rapids Volunteer Fire Company, 6131 Old Beattie Rd., Lockport, NY 14094. Visit pruddenandkandt.com