SAMBUCHI - Christopher R. Of Lackawanna, NY, May 30, 2020, beloved son of the late Arthur J. and Theresa M. (nee Blacha) Sambuchi; loving brother of Linda (Kenneth) Woolingham, Dr. Gregory (Kimberly) Sambuchi, Mark (Darlene) Sambuchi and the late Russell Sambuchi; cherished uncle of Bobby, Jimmy (Abby), Miranda, Briana, Olivia, Grace and Rose; adored great-uncle of Jax, Cash and Harper; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends. Due to the current health concerns, a private Mass was held with Christopher's immediate family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com