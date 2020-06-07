ROSE, Michael D.

ROSE - Michael D. June 2, 2020, age 55. Beloved husband of Ann Marie (nee Sakovitch) Rose; loving father of Bryn, Cieran Bailey, Aidan and Ainslee Rose; dear son of the late William J. and Charlotte S. (nee Drake) Rose; caring brother of Barbara (David) Halpin, William (Cindy) Rose and Richard Rose; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share memories and condolences with the family online at www.AMIGONE.com